IonQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 84,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 61,072 call options.

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 348.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

IONQ opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 2.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

