Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.34.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

