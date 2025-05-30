JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

