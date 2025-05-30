Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

