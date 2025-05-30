KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.