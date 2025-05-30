Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Kellanova by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 164,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $9,459,972.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,816,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,145,389.44. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,174,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

