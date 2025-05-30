KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 294,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $6,323,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,277,746.50. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,519 shares of company stock valued at $34,038,096 over the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

