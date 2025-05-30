Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,708,000 after buying an additional 256,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,317,000 after buying an additional 2,308,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after buying an additional 567,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,543,000 after buying an additional 311,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,039,000 after buying an additional 73,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,542.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.