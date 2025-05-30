Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 285,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $17,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,574,000 after purchasing an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $12,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

