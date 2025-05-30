Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR opened at $10.51 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

