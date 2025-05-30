LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 18,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,829,395.27. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

