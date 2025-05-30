LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.93. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

