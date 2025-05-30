Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 772,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

