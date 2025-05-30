Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

