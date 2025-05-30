MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after purchasing an additional 415,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

