Millennium Management LLC Acquires 132,130 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In related news, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,750.33. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NBBK opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

