Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 723,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of OCUL opened at $8.14 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

