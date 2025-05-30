Millennium Management LLC Buys 60,732 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 231.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THFF. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of First Financial by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $52.02 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This trade represents a 11.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,708 shares of company stock worth $83,350. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

