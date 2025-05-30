Millennium Management LLC Buys 986,286 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,286 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 536,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 155,038 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cerus by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cerus by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 66,961 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cerus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,301.96. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,500. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,150 shares of company stock worth $665,210 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.23 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

