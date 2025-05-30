Millennium Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 644,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 345,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

