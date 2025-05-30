Millennium Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after buying an additional 148,273 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPTA opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,694. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,327. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

