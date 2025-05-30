Millennium Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $3,054,859.29. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,023,084 shares in the company, valued at $91,699,018.92. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,494,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,273.60. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,021,613 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNEX

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.