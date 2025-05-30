Millennium Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,619,000 after buying an additional 458,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 187,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,267,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,033,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.