Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,322,000 after buying an additional 399,977 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,903,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after buying an additional 713,785 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,980.50. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $55,026.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,971.62. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Criteo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

