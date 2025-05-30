Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
EDN stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
