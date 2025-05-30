Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The stock has a market cap of $389.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,214. This trade represents a 5.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,552 shares of company stock valued at $344,201. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on DHIL

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.