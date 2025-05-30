Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,121,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

