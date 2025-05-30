Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.8%

LNT stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

