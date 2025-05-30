Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 960.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

