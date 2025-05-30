Millennium Management LLC Sells 170,313 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

JBGS stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

