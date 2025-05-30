Millennium Management LLC Sells 74,430 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,430 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.6%

AGO stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,082,566.03. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

