Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $60,306,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $6,165,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,402,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO opened at $36.88 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

