MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 441 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CRH by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,472,000 after buying an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 931.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,977,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786,189 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

CRH Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $91.95 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

