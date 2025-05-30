MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 614 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Univest Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 260,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

