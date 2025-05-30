MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 8,372 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,611. The trade was a 16.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

