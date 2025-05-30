MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 886 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 133,646 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $21.62 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HG shares. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. This represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 17.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

