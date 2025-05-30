MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $80,237.46. The trade was a 55.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

