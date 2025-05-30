MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 447,277 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,868.85. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,934.50. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.7%

AMPL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.