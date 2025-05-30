MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $517,000 Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Orion were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Performance

Orion stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $621.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.06 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

