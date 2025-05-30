MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1,865.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $680.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.22%.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.