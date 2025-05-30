MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.