MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unitil by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 560,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of UTL stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unitil

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.