Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Movado Group worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $360.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

