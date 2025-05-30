Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Trimmed by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Mplx Stock Up 0.2%

MPLX stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

