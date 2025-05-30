MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,651 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

MSG Entertainment Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $36.82 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

