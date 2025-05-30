National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.
National Vision Price Performance
Shares of National Vision stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision
In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,375. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
National Vision Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
