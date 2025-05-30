Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 528.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.