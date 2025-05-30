Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $942.85 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,015.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $936.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $927.47.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

