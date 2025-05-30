Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

