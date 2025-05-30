Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

LUNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,286,692.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,090 shares of company stock worth $3,106,565. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

